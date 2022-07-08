Rich tributes paid to Burhan Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar paid rich tributes to martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani, an icon of resistance, on his 6th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

The seminar titled, "Burhan Wani an Icon of resistance" was organized by Institute of Dialogue, Development Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) at Muzaffarabad, said a press statement received here from IDDDS.

Wani and his fellows were martyred on July 8, 2016 by Indian occupation forces in Tral area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJKO).Speaking on the occasion, former Secretary AJK, Akram Suhail said India has been continuously killing Kashmiris to suppress their voice for freedom, however the tough resistance by the masses in general and youth in particular was remarkable.

He urged the present generation to understand the dynamics of Kashmir conflict so that they may be able to play their due role in promoting cause of Kashmiris.

Another Kashmiri expert, Raja Sajad expressed gratitude for Pakistan that had always stood with Kashmir cause despite international conspiracies. He urged the youth to equip themselves with the scientific methods and help end Indian occupation of Kashmir. Professor Mehtab Alam stressed the need for unity, saying Pakistan was created under the leadership of Qaide e Azam with unity. He stressed the need for sticking to ideology of Pakistan to free Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Director IDDDS, Dr. Waleed Rasool while speaking on the occasion urged the youth to understand their responsibility and play their role for promoting Kashmir cause.