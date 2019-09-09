UrduPoint.com
Rich Tributes Paid To Karbala Martyrs

Mon 09th September 2019

Speakers in Hussainia Conference paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for rendering matchless sacrifices for promotion of Islam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) Speakers in Hussainia Conference paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for rendering matchless sacrifices for promotion of islam.

Chief Whip National Assembly and MNA Malik Aamir Dogar said, "The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) reminds us to continue struggle for good cause." He observed that Indian forces were committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The people in occupied valley were lacking basic daily-use-items including medicines, eatables as well as mobile phone services and other means of communication.

Dogar stated that they were peaceful nation but they were also ready to sacrifice their lives if someone imposed war against them.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi stated that Kashmiris were facing brutalities and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding, India had imposed curfew in the valley and deprived the people of their basic rights. He said they would continue moral, diplomatic and political support towards the Kashmiris.

He paid rich tributes to the great martyrs of Karbala and maintained that they would continue to follow the supreme lesson of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Sabtain Lodhi, Shafqat Bhutta, and many other local scholars from different schools of thought addressed the conference, and vowed to maintain and promote peace.

