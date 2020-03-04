UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Tributes Paid To Late Naeemul Haque At Condolence Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Rich tributes paid to late Naeemul Haque at condolence reference

Rich tributes were paid to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Naeemul Haque, who died last month at the age of 70 after battling cancer, at a condolence reference held here on Wednesday to remember his services for the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Rich tributes were paid to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Naeemul Haque, who died last month at the age of 70 after battling cancer, at a condolence reference held here on Wednesday to remember his services for the party.

The reference, organized by the Insaf sports and Culture Federation here at a local hotel, witnessed a large gathering of people despite a downpour in the Federal capital.

The close associates of Naeemul Haque also attended the reference and enlightened the participants about the memories they shared with the late PTI leader.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary-General Aamir Mehmood Kiani said Naeemul Haque was a legend and great asset for the party. "I am lucky to have regular interaction with such a great man, who has made huge contribution to the party." He said 'Naeem' was one of the founding members of party and far loyal to Prime Minister Imran Khan. "His office was always accessible to the party workers and he played role of a bridge between the party leadership and its workers," the secretary general added.

He urged the party workers to follow footstep of Naeemul Haque in accomplishing the PTI mission of transforming the country into a welfare state.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said Naeemul Haque was fair and honest man and his services for the PTI would always be remembered.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said the PTI got a boost in Sindh due to the tireless efforts of Naeemul Haque. "There is no alternate of Naeemul Hauqe in the PTI as he was very committed to the party's cause." Senator Faisal Javed said Naeemul Haque was motivational person for youth in the PTI and played pivotal role in strengthening liaison between party leadership and its workers.

The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman said, "The PTI is a story of optimism, determination and commitment to which Naeemul Haque lived upto his last breath.""We should work in unison to keep the party flag flying high and it is the best way to pay tribute to him," he said while addressing to the party workers.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sports Hotel Died Man Cancer Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

51 minutes ago

US Officials' Alleged Illegal Visits to Syria Viol ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.