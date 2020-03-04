Rich tributes paid to late Naeemul Haque at condolence reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Rich tributes were paid to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Naeemul Haque, who died last month at the age of 70 after battling cancer, at a condolence reference held here on Wednesday to remember his services for the party.

The reference, organized by the Insaf sports and Culture Federation here at a local hotel, witnessed a large gathering of people despite a downpour in the Federal capital.

The close associates of Naeemul Haque also attended the reference and enlightened the participants about the memories they shared with the late PTI leader.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary-General Aamir Mehmood Kiani said Naeemul Haque was a legend and great asset for the party. "I am lucky to have regular interaction with such a great man, who has made huge contribution to the party." He said 'Naeem' was one of the founding members of party and far loyal to Prime Minister Imran Khan. "His office was always accessible to the party workers and he played role of a bridge between the party leadership and its workers," the secretary general added.

He urged the party workers to follow footstep of Naeemul Haque in accomplishing the PTI mission of transforming the country into a welfare state.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said Naeemul Haque was fair and honest man and his services for the PTI would always be remembered.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said the PTI got a boost in Sindh due to the tireless efforts of Naeemul Haque. "There is no alternate of Naeemul Hauqe in the PTI as he was very committed to the party's cause." Senator Faisal Javed said Naeemul Haque was motivational person for youth in the PTI and played pivotal role in strengthening liaison between party leadership and its workers.

The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman said, "The PTI is a story of optimism, determination and commitment to which Naeemul Haque lived upto his last breath.""We should work in unison to keep the party flag flying high and it is the best way to pay tribute to him," he said while addressing to the party workers.