Rich tributes paid to legendary Pakistani artist Jamil Naqsh

LONDOND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The speakers including Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom ,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria paid a glowing tributes to legenrady Pakistani artist/painter Jamil Naqsh , in a memorial reference held here at High Commission London last evening.

The event was organized by Pakistan High Commission London in which High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was the chief guest.

The Memorial reference was largely attended by the British and Pakistani community, art lovers, family and friends of re-knowned Pakistani artist and painter Jamil Naqsh and the senior staff of the High Commission.

The event was addressed by Pakistan's High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Sadia Barton, Saarah Pirzada Usmani, Mohammad Raffuiuddin,Maham Anjum, Hammad Nasar and Shaheena Ahmed.

The World- renowned Artist Jamil Naqsh passed away, recently in London.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria commended the contribution and services of late Jamil Naqash for the promotion art and culture through his paintings in the country and abroad.

"Jamil Naqash was an iconic figure in the world in the field of art and painting", he remarked.

He said that late Jamil Naqsh was a skillful draftsman and artist who was recipient of many national awards.Nafees Zakaria said that Jamil Naqsh was sense of owenership and pride for the art and culture of Pakistan.

He said it was important that our young generation to know about art and culture of Pakistan and visulize the art of Jamil Naqsh and other icons of the country in the filed of art and culture.

He said that passing way of Jamil Naqsh was a great loss to the country and Allah blessed his soul rest in the eternal peace.

The other speakers including his friends and relatives paid glowing tributes to the legandary artist of Pakistan Jamil Naqsh for promotion of art and culture in the country.

They said that they found him a loveing and a caring person ,great human- being and very dedicated to his work and profession.

He was also a source of strength for the family and friends.

Jamil Naqsh was born in 1939in the city of Kirana, India and moved to Karachi Pakistan during partition in 1947.

Over the years, his natural instinct and creativity led to the creation of many mesmerizing paintings. He was known nationally and internally for his calligraphy, pigeons and figurative paintings, Jamil Naqsh has been celebrated all his life.

In recognition of his great work, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance.

His work has been exhibited at famous galleries and museums around the world. He has been featured in articles of reputable art publications. His artistic works prominentlyadorn various institutions in Pakistan and abroad.