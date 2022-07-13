Rich tributes paid to martyrs of 13th July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of July 13, 1931 on their 91st martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir media service,Awami Action Committee in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the party recalled the sacrifices and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 13th July and to all the martyrs since then who have sacrificed their lives for the rights of the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir.

AAC said that since its inception in 1963 and before that during the days of Muslim Conference, the party has been commemorating this day, under the leadership of Mohajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah and then under Shaheed e Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq as Youm e Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Martyrs Day) and now under the chairmanship of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

AAC said that it was a day when the party and people of occupied territory paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, to renew their commitment to the realization of their will and aspirations through peaceful means.

It said that this year too, due to the arbitrary house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the authorities in IIOJK since August 2019, it was not possible for him to lead the traditional march to the Martyrs Graveyard to pay congregational tributes to martyrs of 13th July 1931.

Meanwhile, the AAC reiterated its demand for the release of all political prisoners, including Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, as well as those who have been lodged in various jails for years in occupied Kashmir and other jails across India.

Meanwhile, the High Court Bar Association in IIOJK also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 and others.

In a statement issued in Srinagar the Association said Kashmiri people will not forget their martyrs as they will live in their hearts forever.