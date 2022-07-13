UrduPoint.com

Rich Tributes Paid To Martyrs Of 13th July

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rich tributes paid to martyrs of 13th July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of July 13, 1931 on their 91st martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir media service,Awami Action Committee in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the party recalled the sacrifices and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 13th July and to all the martyrs since then who have sacrificed their lives for the rights of the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir.

AAC said that since its inception in 1963 and before that during the days of Muslim Conference, the party has been commemorating this day, under the leadership of Mohajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah and then under Shaheed e Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq as Youm e Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Martyrs Day) and now under the chairmanship of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

AAC said that it was a day when the party and people of occupied territory paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, to renew their commitment to the realization of their will and aspirations through peaceful means.

It said that this year too, due to the arbitrary house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the authorities in IIOJK since August 2019, it was not possible for him to lead the traditional march to the Martyrs Graveyard to pay congregational tributes to martyrs of 13th July 1931.

Meanwhile, the AAC reiterated its demand for the release of all political prisoners, including Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, as well as those who have been lodged in various jails for years in occupied Kashmir and other jails across India.

Meanwhile, the High Court Bar Association in IIOJK also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 and others.

In a statement issued in Srinagar the Association said Kashmiri people will not forget their martyrs as they will live in their hearts forever.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Lead March July August 2019 Muslim Media All Court

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.