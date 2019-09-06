UrduPoint.com
Rich Tributes Paid To Martyrs Of Country's Armed Forces On Defense Day In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

Rich tributes paid to martyrs of country's armed forces on Defense Day in GB

Force Commander Gilgit Baltistan MajorGeneral Ihsan Mehmood Khan on Friday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs andghazis of the country's armed forces, saying their supreme sacrifices for the sake of the motherland would always be remembered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Force Commander Gilgit Baltistan MajorGeneral Ihsan Mehmood Khan on Friday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs andghazis of the country's armed forces, saying their supreme sacrifices for the sake of the motherland would always be remembered. He was speaking at ceremony held at mausoleum of HavaldarLalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, where he laid floral wreaths on his graveand smartly turned out contingent of Pak army Pakistan Army presented guard of honor in connection with Defense Day. Prayers were also offered for the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He said that Lalak Jan Shaheed was brave solider and torch bearer who laid down his life for the sake of the country and added his supreme sacrifices would always be remembered.

He said that September 6 was observed with full nationalspirit and for renewal of our resolve to lay down our lives for our beloved motherland. He added that reminds us of the indomitable courage and unprecedented sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defense of the sacred frontiers of this Motherland, adding we hold in great esteem the bravery of our warriors and are profoundly indebted to all Shuhda and Ghaziz for carving a niche in the history of Pakistan. Besides bereaved families of the martyrs, members of the civil society, Provincial Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida,Member Legislative Assembly Raja Jehan Zeb, food Adviser Ghulam Muhammad were present on the occasion.

