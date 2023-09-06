Open Menu

Rich Tributes Paid To Martyrs On Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 07:55 PM

On the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, the divisional and district administration and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur jointly organized a function at the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar were the Chief Guests.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Shaheed Wing Commander Khurram's wife Shaisa Khurram, Shaheed Captain Sohail Akbar's father Muhammad Akbar Bhatti, Syed Tabish Alwari, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, teachers, students, officers, and civil society representatives were present at the event.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar paid tribute to the parents and heirs of the martyrs.

He said that the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan forces are a means of making the dear country strong and stable.

During the ceremony, he praised the talent of the youth who participated in the stage play "Azadi Ek Nimat Hai" written by Prof.

Rashid Bodla, Government Graduate College.

He appreciated the efforts of performing arts students of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that September 6 is the day of defense which sent a message to the enemy that the protection of the motherland was our faith and responsibility.

He said that the Armed Forces stood like a leaden wall against the enemy and defeated them.

Prof. Dr. Rozina Anjum while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that the 6th of September is the day of exaltation of military force.

She said that the enemy attacked in the night but the soldiers of the Pakistan Army fought bravely and defeated them.

Ayesha Munir, Aurangzeb, Toqeer Qadir, Shahan Baloch, Talha Rajput, Manahal Mehdi, and others sang songs in the ceremony.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, and Deputy Commissioner presented bouquets to the families of the martyrs.

