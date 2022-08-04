Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Martyrs Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Punjab Police jointly organized a ceremony to pay tribute to the Police Martyrs at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that police martyrs are our pride. When the head of the family leaves, the family is always sad, but the spirit of these families is admirable.

A package has also been given by the Punjab Government for Shohada-e-Police. Police men and officers walk with their lives at risk all day long. May Allah accept the sacrifices of these martyrs.

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the whole university pays tribute to the families of these martyrs and assure them of special support and scholarships for the higher education.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sadiq Ali Dogar said that martyred policemen and officers are a source of pride for this country. We pay tribute to the patience and passion of the children of these martyrs.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Abadat Nisar said that earlier there was a head of the family of the martyrs, but now the entire police department and officers are the head of the family of each martyr.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia said that in the last 70 years, just as the Pakistan Army saved the country from external threats and enemies, the police protected people from internal threats.

On this occasion, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younis said that Punjab Police is working day and night to protect our people and eliminate crimes and we pay tribute to the sacrifice of police martyrs.

SP Investigation Arsalan Zahid welcomed all the distinguished guests and highlighted the Police Martyrs' Day. Sub-Inspector Warda Sheikh was the host of the event.

Maham Tahir a student of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, paid tribute to the families of the martyrs by singing a song in the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sadiq Ali Dogar and District Police Officer Abadat Nisar distributed cash amount to the families of the martyrs. Brig. Bilal Haider, Brig. Muhammad Zaheer Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Chairman Department of Law, Ahmad Bilal Senior and Abeer Haider Secretary Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of officers attended the ceremony.