UrduPoint.com

Rich Tributes Paid To Outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

Rich tributes paid to Outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

Outgoing AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan attended a farewell dinner hosted to honor his outstanding national services, as he prepares to leave the state's highest office on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) : Outgoing AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan attended a farewell dinner hosted to honor his outstanding national services, as he prepares to leave the state's highest office on Wednesday.

Politicians, educationists, journalists, intellectuals and the people belonging to different walks of life while paying glowing tributes to the outgoing president for proactively project Kashmir cause all over the world and turning the liberated territory into a hub of knowledge termed him pride of the liberated territory and a valuable asset of Pakistan.

The function organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in the State metropolis on Tuesday, was addressed by Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Majed Khan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Vice-Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brig (retd) Dr. Younus Javed (Sitara e Imtiaz ) Vice-Chancellor University of Kotli Prof Dr Dilnawaz Ahmed Garddezi, Vice-Chancellor University of Poonch-Rawalakot Prof Dr Rasool Jan, Vice-Chancellor Women's University Bagh Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Registrar AJK University Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Inspector General Police AJK, Sohail Habib Tajik and others.

While describing Sardar Masood Khan's service to the nation during the last three decades particularly his five years in the office of the state president as exemplary, they said that President Khan projected Kashmir cause with great national spirit and zeal on every available forum in the world.

"He utilized his prolonged diplomatic experience and contacts on the national and international levels and infused a new spirit in the ongoing freedom struggle, rendered meritorious services for the development of Azad Kashmir, and promotion of education in the territory, they added.

In their farewell speeches, the Vice-Chancellors of all five public sector universities of AJK paid homage to the outgoing President for his contribution to promoting the culture of merit and competence in the institutions of higher education.

They said that the management of the universities, teachers and students of the state would always remember President Sardar Masood Khan for his knowledge-friendliness and his services for educational development.

The Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that Sardar Masood Khan was an institution and a complete university in his own right. Addressing the function, the state president said that whatever he had done during the past five years, was his national obligation. He said that despite resource constraints, he fully tried to maintain education standards to bring them at par with other universities.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Police Technology Education Rashid Mirpur Kotli Hub Bagh Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse Championship 2021-2022 program ..

10 minutes ago
 MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s ..

MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s COVID-19 response

10 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to members of therapy works in N ..

Court grants bail to members of therapy works in Noor Mukadam case

5 minutes ago
 President promulgates ordinance for retrieval of i ..

President promulgates ordinance for retrieval of illegally occupied state land

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

Rawalpindi surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Daily Communication With Taliban Com ..

Pentagon Says Daily Communication With Taliban Commanders Will 'Have to Continue ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.