Rich tributes paid to Outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) : Outgoing AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan attended a farewell dinner hosted to honor his outstanding national services, as he prepares to leave the state's highest office on Wednesday.

Politicians, educationists, journalists, intellectuals and the people belonging to different walks of life while paying glowing tributes to the outgoing president for proactively project Kashmir cause all over the world and turning the liberated territory into a hub of knowledge termed him pride of the liberated territory and a valuable asset of Pakistan.

The function organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in the State metropolis on Tuesday, was addressed by Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Majed Khan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Vice-Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brig (retd) Dr. Younus Javed (Sitara e Imtiaz ) Vice-Chancellor University of Kotli Prof Dr Dilnawaz Ahmed Garddezi, Vice-Chancellor University of Poonch-Rawalakot Prof Dr Rasool Jan, Vice-Chancellor Women's University Bagh Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Registrar AJK University Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Inspector General Police AJK, Sohail Habib Tajik and others.

While describing Sardar Masood Khan's service to the nation during the last three decades particularly his five years in the office of the state president as exemplary, they said that President Khan projected Kashmir cause with great national spirit and zeal on every available forum in the world.

"He utilized his prolonged diplomatic experience and contacts on the national and international levels and infused a new spirit in the ongoing freedom struggle, rendered meritorious services for the development of Azad Kashmir, and promotion of education in the territory, they added.

In their farewell speeches, the Vice-Chancellors of all five public sector universities of AJK paid homage to the outgoing President for his contribution to promoting the culture of merit and competence in the institutions of higher education.

They said that the management of the universities, teachers and students of the state would always remember President Sardar Masood Khan for his knowledge-friendliness and his services for educational development.

The Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that Sardar Masood Khan was an institution and a complete university in his own right. Addressing the function, the state president said that whatever he had done during the past five years, was his national obligation. He said that despite resource constraints, he fully tried to maintain education standards to bring them at par with other universities.