Rich Tributes Paid To Pak Navy During PSL X Final
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Rich tributes were paid to the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Navy in the innings break during the PSL X final played between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Sunday night
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Rich tributes were paid to the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Navy in the innings break during the PSL X final played between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Sunday night.
A special ceremony marked by performances by renowned singers like Abrar Ahmed showed solidarity with the Pakistan Naval force. The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, US embassy Islamabad Charge D'affaires Natalie Baker, senior civil and military leadership were present on the occasion.
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the distinguished guests at the Gaddafi stadium.
The stadium resonated with celebratory slogans while green and white flags of Pakistan created an patriotic atmosphere in filled to capacity stadium. The spectators praised the valor and professionalism and readiness of the Pak Navy.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi the enemy could not dare to breach our waters due to the preparedness of the Pak Navy, adding that living nations always remember their heroes.
Mohsin Naqvi said May 10 is the bright chapter in the defense history of Pakistan.
