Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Tuesday arranged an event in memory of the martyrs and sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police here in connection with the Police Shuhada Day to be marked on August 4 and paid rich tributes to police martyrs.

Addressing the event, MWM District General Secretary Allama Ghazanfar Naqbi lauded the sacrifices of police and said the sacrifices of police, security forces and common man for the sake of motherland, and against the menace of terrorism and extremism would not go in vein.

He said due to supreme sacrifices of KP Police, the crime rate had reduced to a great extent in the province and the people felt secure now. It was the duty of every citizen to voluntarily support and cooperate with the police in wiping out the crime and other offences.

He said it was need of the hour to equip the police force with modern technology and weapons to deal with the organized criminals.

Later, the MWM presented a salute to bereaved families of police martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls.