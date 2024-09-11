Open Menu

Rich Tributes Paid To Quaid-e-Azam On 76th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Rich tributes paid to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Contribution at the fullest potential and dedication help achieve the big goals in life was proved in letter and spirit by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

These views were expressed by people belonging to different walks of life on the occasion of the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday.

In his comments Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah quoted the comments of Quaid-e-Azam that “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed -- that has nothing to do with the business of the state.” He said that we got this homeland “Pakistan” after great sacrifices and should give value to this independent country, where we live freely.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that lessons about our national heroes should be incorporated in our educational curriculum, especially at school level.

Talking to media, Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur said that Quaid-e-Azam inspired the entire Globe through his charismatic and visionary leadership. He said that our great leader Quaid-e-Azam led the struggle that resulted in the creation of an independent country for the Muslims of the sub-continent. He called upon the countrymen to reaffirm on this day that we would devote our energies in individual and collective capacities for the betterment of Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. He termed following the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline as the best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. It is pertinent to share here that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah breathed his last on September 11, 1948, after losing a battle to tuberculosis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sukkur May September Gold Muslim Media Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

2 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

6 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

8 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

21 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

24 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan