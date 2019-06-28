UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rich Tributes Paid To Razi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:38 PM

Rich tributes paid to Razi

Speakers paid rich tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi as saying he played honest and transparent role in field of professional journalism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers paid rich tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi as saying he played honest and transparent role in field of professional journalism.

Non-governmental organization, Idraak Forum Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Press Club jointly organized condolence reference at the press club premises to pay tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi.

Delivering his speech, ex-parliamentarian, Syed Tabish Alwari said that Rahmat Ali Razi was a professional and honest journalist who never compromised on principles.

"Razi was a brave man who fought for the protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society," he said.

Social leader, Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said that Razi earned a good name by playing a role of professional journalist in the field of journalism. He said that Razi would be remembered for long time.

President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Naseer Ahmad Nasir said that Razi played important role in provision of employment to a large number of people.

Related Topics

Man Bahawalpur Nasir Employment

Recent Stories

Russia to Pay Contribution to Council of Europe in ..

5 minutes ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani meets Chaudh ..

30 seconds ago

Cement exports up 25 pc in 11 months

33 seconds ago

Gold imports dip 38.56 pc in 11 months

35 seconds ago

Russia's Rosatom Chief Says Japan Interested in No ..

37 seconds ago

Trump, Abe Not Discussing US-Japanese Security Tre ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.