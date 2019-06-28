Rich tributes paid to Razi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speakers paid rich tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi as saying he played honest and transparent role in field of professional journalism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers paid rich tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi as saying he played honest and transparent role in field of professional journalism.

Non-governmental organization, Idraak Forum Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Press Club jointly organized condolence reference at the press club premises to pay tributes to late senior journalist, Rahmat Ali Razi.

Delivering his speech, ex-parliamentarian, Syed Tabish Alwari said that Rahmat Ali Razi was a professional and honest journalist who never compromised on principles.

"Razi was a brave man who fought for the protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society," he said.

Social leader, Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said that Razi earned a good name by playing a role of professional journalist in the field of journalism. He said that Razi would be remembered for long time.

President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Naseer Ahmad Nasir said that Razi played important role in provision of employment to a large number of people.