Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Rescuers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The founder of Rescue 1122 Pakistan, Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tributes to martyred rescuers on Rescue Shuhada Day, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

He said December 20 was commemorated as Rescue Shudada Day as it was the biggest ever tragic disaster in Fire & Rescue services in Pakistan, in which 13 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty during rescue and firefighting operation in Ghakkar Plaza, Rawalpindi on the same day in 2008.

These firefighters included four from Rescue Service Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordinance Factory Wah, two from Civil Aviation and one from City District Fire Brigade Rawalpindi.

Dr Rizwan also motivated rescuers for their profession by saying that rescuers and firefighters were the most respected all over the world as they put their lives at risk to save the lives of helpless victims of fires, accidents, emergencies and disasters.

According to a Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi spokesman, the Secretary of Emergency Services Department Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer along with senior officers of Rescue Headquarters and academy and under-training rescuers offered special prayers for Rescue Shuhada at Emergency Headquarters.

He said, "Shaheed rescuers are our heroes who set an example of bravery, sincerity and devotion for their work and made their parents, colleagues and the Service proud." Their fellow officers and colleagues must follow their commitment & devotion to establish healthy, safe and secure Pakistan," he added.

