Rich Tributes Paid To Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam On 4th Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Journalists, freedom activists and academicians remembered with heartfelt tributes the renowned Kashmiri intellectual, journalist and, Mohsin-e-Kashmir, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam here on the occasion of his 4th death anniversary, in a virtual condolence reference organized by the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA).
Shaikh Tajammul passed away on September 5, 2021, after battling complications caused by the coronavirus, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to the Kashmir cause.
Speaking at the event, former All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK Chapter, General Secretary Sheikh Mateen said, the void created by Shaikh Tajammul’s departure cannot be filled. He said, Shaikh was a committed leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir. He said, the late leader also have great sacrifices in serving islam in Kashmir and abroad.
Senior Hurriyat leader Mushtaq Hussain Geelani emphasized the need to follow the late leader’s legacy. He said, Shaikh Tajammul was deeply concerned about creating proper understanding of India, enabling people to better understand and defend Islam and the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir.
Hurriyat activist Mukhtar Baba while paying rich tributes to the deceased, highlighted the importance of compiling a book on the late intellectual to preserve his legacy for future generations.
He also suggested establishing a research center in Shaikh Tajammul’s name.
Senior journalist Habibullah Sheikh lauded Shaikh Tajammul’s unwavering commitment and vision regarding the freedom of Kashmir and its relationship with Pakistan. “He pursued this mission until his last breath and will be remembered for his steadfast stance,” he said.
UKJA President Dr. M. Ashraf Wani recalled Shaikh Tajammul as a pioneer of the resistance movement in Kashmir. “When he spoke of the resistance, very few voices dared to raise this perspective, yet he remained resolute,” he noted.
UKJA General Secretary Naeem-ul-Asad, while paying tribute, urged participants to continue the late leader’s legacy and thanked them for sharing their personal experiences and memories.
Other Kashmiri activists, including Ashraf Shah, Shaukat Abu Zar, Muhammad Umar, Bilal Ahmed, and Javed Ahmed, also spoke on the occasion, expressing deep respect and admiration for Shaikh Tajammul’s life and contributions.
The virtual reference, which was attended by many activists and journalists, served as a reminder of the enduring impact of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam’s work, inspiring continued dedication to the Kashmir cause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned writer Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today3 minutes ago
-
President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 202513 minutes ago
-
Medium flood in Sutlej river near Bahawalpur33 minutes ago
-
Digital Milad trend rooting in Capital during Rabi-ul-Awwal33 minutes ago
-
Police rescue seven of family trapped in floodwater53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force solemnly observes Martyrs’ Day across all bases1 hour ago
-
Sohail siyal visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya bund Dyke1 hour ago
-
South, Southeast Asian Media leaders gather in Kunming to strengthen regional cooperation1 hour ago
-
Home Gardening emerges as key to healthy living1 hour ago
-
President expresses condolence with Junaid Anwar on his mother’s death1 hour ago
-
PM telephones Minister Junaid Anwar, offers condolence on his mother’s death1 hour ago