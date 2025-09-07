Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Journalists, freedom activists and academicians remembered with heartfelt tributes the renowned Kashmiri intellectual, journalist and, Mohsin-e-Kashmir, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam here on the occasion of his 4th death anniversary, in a virtual condolence reference organized by the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA).

Shaikh Tajammul passed away on September 5, 2021, after battling complications caused by the coronavirus, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Speaking at the event, former All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK Chapter, General Secretary Sheikh Mateen said, the void created by Shaikh Tajammul’s departure cannot be filled. He said, Shaikh was a committed leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir. He said, the late leader also have great sacrifices in serving islam in Kashmir and abroad.

Senior Hurriyat leader Mushtaq Hussain Geelani emphasized the need to follow the late leader’s legacy. He said, Shaikh Tajammul was deeply concerned about creating proper understanding of India, enabling people to better understand and defend Islam and the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat activist Mukhtar Baba while paying rich tributes to the deceased, highlighted the importance of compiling a book on the late intellectual to preserve his legacy for future generations.

He also suggested establishing a research center in Shaikh Tajammul’s name.

Senior journalist Habibullah Sheikh lauded Shaikh Tajammul’s unwavering commitment and vision regarding the freedom of Kashmir and its relationship with Pakistan. “He pursued this mission until his last breath and will be remembered for his steadfast stance,” he said.

UKJA President Dr. M. Ashraf Wani recalled Shaikh Tajammul as a pioneer of the resistance movement in Kashmir. “When he spoke of the resistance, very few voices dared to raise this perspective, yet he remained resolute,” he noted.

UKJA General Secretary Naeem-ul-Asad, while paying tribute, urged participants to continue the late leader’s legacy and thanked them for sharing their personal experiences and memories.

Other Kashmiri activists, including Ashraf Shah, Shaukat Abu Zar, Muhammad Umar, Bilal Ahmed, and Javed Ahmed, also spoke on the occasion, expressing deep respect and admiration for Shaikh Tajammul’s life and contributions.

The virtual reference, which was attended by many activists and journalists, served as a reminder of the enduring impact of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam’s work, inspiring continued dedication to the Kashmir cause.