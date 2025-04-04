Rich tributes paid to ZAB on his 46th death anniversary in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Glowing tributes were paid to former Prime Minister and founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), on his 46th death anniversary observed with great respect by the PPP workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a charismatic and influential politician of Pakistan, faced the gallows 46 years ago on April 4, 1979 with great courage and steadfastness.

He chose to sacrficed his life rather than compromise on the rights of the people, the supremacy of the constitution, and democracy.

"Death was meaningless for ZA Bhutto, who gave to Pakistan its 1973 constitution and devoted his entire life to serving the people," said PPP leader Nighat Orakzai while talking to APP.

She added that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had never bowed to dictatorial forces and refused to beg for mercy for a crime he did not commit.

Orakzai praised Bhutto’s courage and determination, highlighting how his life and political career exemplified his commitment to Pakistanis.

Professor Dr ZA Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department at University of Peshawar said that ZAB gave a voice to the poor, earning dignity for Pakistan on both regional and international platforms through his remarkable political stature, intellect, and vision.

"Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto rejected a compromised foreign policy and successfully united Muslim leaders during the historic Islamic Summit Conference hosted in Lahore in 1974," he said.

Dr Hilali also pointed out that Bhutto consistently championed the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and defended the oppressed Kashmiris on all international forums.

ZAB’s most significant legacy, according to Dr Hilali, was his initiation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which strengthened the nation's defense and ensured its security in the face of external threats.

The experts commended ZA Bhutto for his role as a statesman, reformer, and master of dialogue and acknowledged his ability to unite people across the political spectrum, particularly in the development of the 1973 constitution.

His extensive reforms, including those in land, labour, industry, education, healthcare, and legal sectors, brought significant benefits to millions of Pakistanis.

Senior academician Profesor Dr Ejaz Khan emphasized that Bhutto’s vision extended beyond just economic reform. His dedication to improving public services and uplifting the marginalized was central to his leadership.

"He introduced groundbreaking reforms in health and education, ensuring quality services for the people," he added.

He said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, born into privilege and educated at Christ Church College, Oxford, initially pursued law.

After returning to Pakistan, he transitioned from law practice to politics and won the hearts of millions with his pro-poor policies. Despite the pro-U.S. stance of General Ayub Khan’s government, Bhutto forged stronger ties with China and ultimately founded the PPP after resigning from his position as foreign minister.

After Bhutto’s untimely death, his legacy continued through his wife, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and his daughter, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, both of whom carried the torch for democracy in Pakistan.

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, following in her father’s footsteps, became the first woman Prime Minister in the Muslim world.

Both ZAB and BB Shaheed were deeply connected to KP, the province they considered their second home, and they held a special place in the hearts of Pashtuns.

Nighat Orakzai recalled how Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was warmly welcomed by hundreds of thousands of PPP supporters in Peshawar on December 1, 2007.

During her visit, Benazir Bhutto appealed for support in turning the restive region into a peaceful zone.

The PPP leader lamented that the martyrdom of both Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was part of a broader plan to hinder Pakistan's progress.

She stated that had these leaders survived, Pakistan would not be facing the current political, economic, and geopolitical challenges.

Following Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom in 2007, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, has vowed to carry forward the political legacy of his grandfather and mother, furthering their mission for democracy and constitutional supremacy.