Ricksaw carrying passengers overturned near Liaquatpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as two persons sustained injured when an over speeding rickshaw overturned near Liaquatpur Tehsil in Rahim Yar Khan District, Punjab on early Thursday morning.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot immediately and shifted injured to nearby hospital.

The Rickshaw driver managed to escape from the scene, police said.