Rickshaw Crashed By Speeding Bus Killing One

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Rickshaw crashed by speeding bus killing one

A rickshaw driver was crushed by an over speeding bus to death near at Pir Murad

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A rickshaw driver was crushed by an over speeding bus to death near at Pir Murad.

According to details, a passenger bus was going to Lahore from Bahawalpur while hitting an auto rickshaw violating the traffic rules for proceeding one way towards Vehari near at Pir Murad.

As a result rickshaw driver died on the spot.

The rickshaw driver Muhammad Ashraf was a resident of 55/WB and a father of four children.

The bus driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

Sadar police took the bus into it's custody. The body of the rickshaw driver was shifted to DHQ hospital.

