Rickshaw cylinder explosion injured four in Pirwadhai Adda

At least four persons got seriously injured when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder of a rickshaw exploded in Rawalpindi Pirwadhai Adda on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :At least four persons got seriously injured when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder of a rickshaw exploded in Rawalpindi Pirwadhai Adda on Friday afternoon.

As per details, Police and rescue 1122 teams reached the scene immediately after the blast and moved the injured to the hospital where two of injured were stated to be in critical condition, private news channels reported.

The bomb disposal squad has also been summoned on the scene to collect the samples of explosives for examining while further investigation was underway.