Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

Gharhi Shahu police booked Rickhsaw driver, accomplice for allegedly gang-raping a woman with fake promise of job.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Another woman was ganged raped by a rickshaw driver and his accomplice in Gharhi Shahu area, the police said on Friday.

The police registered FIR on complaint of the victim woman.

The victim said that she was deceived by the fake promise of a job by the rickshaw driver, pointing out that he took her and her two-year-old daughter to the Nach Ghar Ground area where other men were already present.

"One of the men snatched my daughter away, held her at gunpoint and gangraped me," according to the victim.

A day earlier, a woman was allegedly raped by a man with a fake promise of job.

Police registered a case against the suspect, Ahmed, at the Ghalib Market police station. The victim had arrived at a salon seeking a job where the suspect allegedly invited her to his hotel, deceiving her with the fake promise of a job. When she arrived at the hotel, police said the suspect had raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. The suspect is, however, at large and police were raiding different places to arrest him. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and ordered the police for immediate arrest of the culprit.