Rickshaw Driver Allegedly Subjects A Nursery Girl Student To Sexual Assault

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:35 PM

Rickshaw driver allegedly subjects a nursery girl student to sexual assault

According to media reports

KAMOKE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) A rickshaw driver picked up a girl student from home and subjected her to sexual assault in an empty shop.According to media reports, rickshaw driver Gulzar Khan instead of taking six years old daughter of Gulam Mehboob resident of village name "chachu" near tallay aly, to her school in his rickshaw got her seated on a motorcycle.

On the way to school he took her to an empty shop and allegedly raped her. The accused left her outside the house and fled the scene after her condition deteriorated.

