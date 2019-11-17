UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rickshaw Driver Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Rickshaw driver commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A rickshaw driver committed suicide over financial constraints in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that family of a rickshaw driver Abid (47) of Dogar Chowk was facing severe financial problems due to poverty.

In a fit of dejection, he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to a hospital where he died later on.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Died Suicide Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.