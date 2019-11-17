Rickshaw driver commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A rickshaw driver committed suicide over financial constraints in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that family of a rickshaw driver Abid (47) of Dogar Chowk was facing severe financial problems due to poverty.

In a fit of dejection, he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to a hospital where he died later on.