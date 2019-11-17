Rickshaw Driver Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A rickshaw driver committed suicide over financial constraints in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that family of a rickshaw driver Abid (47) of Dogar Chowk was facing severe financial problems due to poverty.
In a fit of dejection, he swallowed poisonous pills.
He was shifted to a hospital where he died later on.