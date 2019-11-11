Rickshaw Driver Dies In Khuzdar Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:32 PM
A man died when a rickshaw overturned on National Highway near Salachi area of Khuzdar district on Monday
According to Levies sources, the victim namely Muhammad Ilyas was driving his rickshaw carrying goods on way home as it turned turtle on National Highway near Salachi area due to over speeding.
As a result, he received serious injuries on the spot. Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Government Teaching Hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment.
The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case.