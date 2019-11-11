UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rickshaw Driver Dies In Khuzdar Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:32 PM

Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

A man died when a rickshaw overturned on National Highway near Salachi area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died when a rickshaw overturned on National Highway near Salachi area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Muhammad Ilyas was driving his rickshaw carrying goods on way home as it turned turtle on National Highway near Salachi area due to over speeding.

As a result, he received serious injuries on the spot. Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Government Teaching Hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Died Man Khuzdar SITE Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over a ..

3 minutes ago

Dhadar inaugurates 132 KV Grade Station at cost of ..

3 minutes ago

Online purchase of cheaper vegetables, fruits like ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister fixed the Students quota fro ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Apologize ..

9 minutes ago

Spain's Vox Has Most Favorable Position After Snap ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.