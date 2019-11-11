Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

A man died when a rickshaw overturned on National Highway near Salachi area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died when a rickshaw overturned on National Highway near Salachi area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Muhammad Ilyas was driving his rickshaw carrying goods on way home as it turned turtle on National Highway near Salachi area due to over speeding.

As a result, he received serious injuries on the spot. Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Government Teaching Hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.