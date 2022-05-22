Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A youngster died in road mishap as his rickshaw collided with a car at Khanpur Bagga area in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, Waqas Thaheem (18) son of Manzoor Thaheem, a rickhshaw owner, was heading to his destination.

All of a sudden, one tyre of the rickshaw got separate suddenly and the rickshaw collided with a car, coming from opposite direction.

Resultantly, he sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to hospital wherein he succumbed to injuries.