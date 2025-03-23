Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A rickshaw driver lost his life as his motorcycle rickshaw struck against a tree on Uch-Taranda Road.

Rescue-1122 sources said one of the wheels of a motorcycle rickshaw departed from the vehicle and resultantly the vehicle struck against the tree and driver Reyaz (28), son of Wazeer died due to injuries caused in accident.

Later, the body was handed over to the heirs.