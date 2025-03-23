Rickshaw Driver Dies In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A rickshaw driver lost his life as his motorcycle rickshaw struck against a tree on Uch-Taranda Road.
Rescue-1122 sources said one of the wheels of a motorcycle rickshaw departed from the vehicle and resultantly the vehicle struck against the tree and driver Reyaz (28), son of Wazeer died due to injuries caused in accident.
Later, the body was handed over to the heirs.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kheal Das Kohistani visited Mazar-e-Quaid6 minutes ago
-
March 23, the guardian of concept of Pakistan: Minister Social Welfare6 minutes ago
-
17 Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly passed a resolution in continuation of March 23, 1940 resolution: Awais Qadir Shah15 minutes ago
-
Khalid Hussain Baath stresses for unity to build prosperous Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements at Duty Points15 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab marks 85th Pakistan Day with flag-hoisting ceremony16 minutes ago
-
Elderly widow found dead due to torture26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day celebrated with national zeal in Faisalabad26 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day26 minutes ago
-
National unity vital for country's stability: PA speaker26 minutes ago