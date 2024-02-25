Rickshaw driver found dead in water channel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The body of a missing rickshaw driver has been found in a water channel in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Wishal Masih of Roshanwala went missing on February 19. His relatives searched for him but in vain. They complained the incident to Roshanwala police also.

On Sunday, a packed body was found lying in a water channel, which was later on identified as Wishal Masih.

The accused, after killing the ill-fated rickshaw driver, packed his body in a sack and threw it in the water channel to conceal the evidence.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.