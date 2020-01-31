Rickshaw driver gunned down in Pindi Bhattian

(@FahadShabbir)

Rickshaw driver has been gunned down by youth in Pindi Bhatiun Lari Adda

Pindi Bhattian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Rickshaw driver has been gunned down by youth in Pindi Bhatiun Lari Adda.According to media reports, Dilawar named youth opened indiscriminate firing on Zagham over old enmity and as a result Zagham remained safe and Rickshaw driver Ijaz Ahmed got injured.He was shifted to hospital for medical assistance where he succumbed to injuries.