UrduPoint.com

Rickshaw Driver Involved In Harassing, Robbing Women Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Rickshaw driver involved in harassing, robbing women arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :City District Police, South Zone Karachi on Wednesday arrested an alleged professional criminal who has been involved in many serious cases of kidnapping, assaulting, harassing and robbing women who took his rickshaw from college, university, hospital, market.

The accused namely Wasim son of Muhammad Usman was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the police took place in the limits of the Baghdadi police station, said police sources.

The police has also recovered stolen mobile phone, dagger and rickshaw from the accused.

The police source said that more than 10 cases of serious nature have been registered against the accused in different police stations.

Further legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Kidnapping Police Station Mobile Criminals Women Market From

Recent Stories

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

3 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

11 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

11 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.