Rickshaw driver involved in harassing, robbing women arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :City District Police, South Zone Karachi on Wednesday arrested an alleged professional criminal who has been involved in many serious cases of kidnapping, assaulting, harassing and robbing women who took his rickshaw from college, university, hospital, market.

The accused namely Wasim son of Muhammad Usman was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the police took place in the limits of the Baghdadi police station, said police sources.

The police has also recovered stolen mobile phone, dagger and rickshaw from the accused.

The police source said that more than 10 cases of serious nature have been registered against the accused in different police stations.

Further legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused.