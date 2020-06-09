Rickshaw-driver killed by three passengers in Kasur

A rickshaw-driver was allegedly killed by three unidentified accused at Bhai Pheru rickshaw stand

According to police here on Tuesday,Muhammad Nawaz,r/o Anwar town,was standing at Bhai Pheru rickshaw stand when three unidentified persons came and hired the rickshaw.

When they reached near Chochak,the accused passengers killed the driver by slitting his throat and threw his body into fields.

The accused also took the rickshaw with themselves and managed to escape.

On the reports of victim's brother Arshaad,police registered case and started investigation.