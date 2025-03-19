Open Menu

Rickshaw Driver Killed In Mianwali Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A rickshaw driver was killed in a firing incident that took place near an educational institution Mochh, district

Mianwali area, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rickshaw driver was passing through an educational institution Mochh, district Mianwali area, when a student of higher secondary school opened fire to settle dispute with a rival party. As a result of fire, the rickshaw driver crossing the school area accidently received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also rushed to the site and started investigation.

