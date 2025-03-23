Rickshaw Driver Killed In Police Chase On Indus Highway
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A rickshaw driver hit during a police chase on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district of a car smuggling counterfeit items succumbed to his wounds in Liaquat University Hospital on Sunday.
The Jamshoro police informed that Ashfaq Asmat Ali Gopang, son of Nazakat Ali Gopang who is a retired employee of the Sindh University, died during treatment in the hospital.
The police added that an FIR had been lodged on the state's complaint, nominating the car driver Naseebullah Khan, Imran Qureshi and Afsheen, who were residents of Karachi.
The two men and the woman along with 2 children aged 5 years and 4 months were travelling in the car which was allegedly smuggling different types of gutka.
The car's driver Khan escaped from the spot but the two other suspects were in the police custody.
