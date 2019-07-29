Rickshaw Driver Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:55 PM
A rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that 25-year-old Ali son of Safdar resident of Chak 226/R-B Malkhanwala was going on his rickshaw when its tyre burst near Gate Chowk on Sitiana Road.
The driver could not control the rickshaw and it smashed into footpath. As a result, the driver received serious head injuries.