Rickshaw driver killed in road accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that 25-year-old Ali son of Safdar resident of Chak 226/R-B Malkhanwala was going on his rickshaw when its tyre burst near Gate Chowk on Sitiana Road.

The driver could not control the rickshaw and it smashed into footpath. As a result, the driver received serious head injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted him to Allied Hospital where he died.