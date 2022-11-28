UrduPoint.com

Rickshaw Driver Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed after hitting fiercely with motorbike head-on yesterday night, rescuer said on Monday.

Accident was occurred at Muzaffargarh-Jhang Road near Bhutta Pur bypass.

Rickshaw driver named Sagheer Abbas, 25, son of Wazir Haider succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital after covering it with dead body sheet. The bike rider too received injuries, however his identity yet to be ascertained by the authority concerned.

Police of concerned jurisdiction was informed which registered FIR before launching investigation.

