rickshaw driver killed in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A rickshaw driver was killed over domestic dispute near a cement factory in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station, on Thursday.

A 24-year-old rickshaw driver, TehseenUllah, was shot and killed on Thursday near a cement factory in the Wah Saddar Police station area. The motive behind the murder was a family dispute over a broken engagement.

According to police sources, A 24-year-old rickshaw driver, TehseenUllah had a disagreement with his family members in his hometown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the cancellation of his engagement.

As he left his house for work, two masked men ambushed him and fired multiple bullets, resulting in his instant death, police said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The body was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taxila for an autopsy.

APP/ajq/378