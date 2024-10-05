Rickshaw Driver Killed Mysteriously
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Unidentified assailants shot dead a rickshaw driver under mysterious circumstances in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 35-year-old Yousuf was driving his rickshaw near Shadab Colony on Jhang Road when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.
A stray bullet also hit petrol tank of the rickshaw which caused fire eruption in the three-wheeler.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in addition to handing over the body to the police. Further investigation was under progress, he added.
