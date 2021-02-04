Rickshaw driver killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed in an accident in Sammundri police limits on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said the speeding motorcycle rickshaw collided with a tractor trolley.

As a result, Parvaiz Ali of Chak No 217-GB died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody.