Rickshaw Driver Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed in an accident in Sammundri police limits on Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said the speeding motorcycle rickshaw collided with a tractor trolley.
As a result, Parvaiz Ali of Chak No 217-GB died on the spot.
On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody.