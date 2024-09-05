Rickshaw driver killed on road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a trailer near Peer Juggi Mor

on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Usman chowk, killing driver Muhammad Asif, 25, of Chak

No 618 on the spot.

The police reached the spot and held the driver but the family of the deceased

forgave the accused.