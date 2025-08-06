Rickshaw Driver Nabbed For ‘manhandling’ Couple
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Wednesday nabbed a rickshaw driver for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling a man and her wife after exchanging hot words over a minor issue.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the plaintiff in a complaint with the New Town Police claimed that during an altercation with him and his wife, the accused not only abused them but also thrashed them.
The accused escaped from the scene after the incident.
The Sadiqabad Police registered a case against the accused, and trace and nab him using all means including human intelligence, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles9 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..2 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects2 hours ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–72 hours ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta2 hours ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat2 hours ago