Rickshaw driver nabbed for ‘manhandling’ couple

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Wednesday nabbed a rickshaw driver for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling a man and her wife after exchanging hot words over a minor issue.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the plaintiff in a complaint with the New Town Police claimed that during an altercation with him and his wife, the accused not only abused them but also thrashed them.

The accused escaped from the scene after the incident.

The Sadiqabad Police registered a case against the accused, and trace and nab him using all means including human intelligence, the spokesman said.