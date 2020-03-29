Rickshaw driver shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Rickshaw driver was murdered in an incident of firing in Jhawaria Police limits on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Akhter a resident of Mankiwala was a rickshaw driver and on the day of incident he was standing near Jhawariya Bus stop when two unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle came and allegedly opened fire on a rickshaw as result, the driver died on the spot while they fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after legal formalities.

The police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.