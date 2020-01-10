Rickshaw driver shot dead in Attock

In a blind murder case, a rickshaw driver was shot dead in Bhallar Joggi area in limits of Hassanabdal Police station limits on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In a blind murder case, a rickshaw driver was shot dead in Bhallar Joggi area in limits of Hassanabdal Police station limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that 55 years old Shakeel Ghani-a rickshaw driver by profession was coming back home when one masked men shot him dead and fled from the crime scene successfully. Police handed over the body after autopsy at THQ hospital after registration of a murder case.