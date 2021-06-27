UrduPoint.com
Rickshaw Drivers Stage Protest Against Charging Of Toll Tax

Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rickshaw drivers stage protest against charging of toll tax

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Hundreds of rickshaw drivers demonstrated a protest by parking their vehicles on the road and blocked the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road near the toll plaza here on Sunday.

The protesters also blocked the entrance of Pakistan Peoples Party's MPA Sharjeel Memon's house which is located close to the toll plaza.

The drivers were protesting against charging of the toll tax of Rs 45 per vehicle arguing that they use only a couple of kilometers of the 66-kilometers long Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

They said the toll plaza management charged them full tax for the road but they plied their vehicles only over a few kilometers of that road.

They said many of them have to pass through the toll plaza several times a day and that each time they were asked to pay the tax.

They demanded that the toll tax should be waived off for rickshaws.

During the protest, the movement of traffic remained blocked on the road with long queues of vehicles awaiting clearance of the road.

