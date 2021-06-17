Rickshaw drivers stage protest rally against extortion at Railway station

Rickshaw drivers on Wednesday staged a protest rally against extortion by bhatta mafia under the patronage of Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Rickshaw drivers on Wednesday staged a protest rally against extortion by bhatta mafia under the patronage of Police.

The Rally was taken out from Railway station to Hyderabad press club which caused inconvenience for commuters.

The protesting Rickshaw drivers chanted slogans against collection of extortion at Railway station by bhatta mafia supported by police and demanded action against extortionists.

They alleged that bhatta mafia was forcibly collecting extortion from rickshaw drivers at the entrance of railway station and no one was taking notice of these injustices as bhatta mafia was being supported by police.

They demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Karachi and SP Railway police to take strict action against involved police officials so that they could get rid of the extortion.