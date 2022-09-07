UrduPoint.com

Rickshaw Drivers Staged Protest On LPG Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A large number of auto rickshaw drivers staged a protest demonstration at Nawan Shehr chowk by blocking traffic for two hours against Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) high rates here on Wednesday.

The protestors burnt tyres throwing the traffic out of gear and chanted full throttle slogans in favour of their demands.

Chairman Amun Punjab Rickshaw Association, Sufi Muhammad Siddiq told APP that how they could manage to buy LPG at Rs 500 per kg whose official rate is Rs 211.

He informed that it was very hard for to buy gas on this exhobirant rate adding that elecricty tariff and POL rates were already very high which has made life of commoners much difficult.

He regretted that marketing companies of LPG had turned into a mafia to fleece domestic and vehicular users.

Today, Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak contacted us and asked for a couple of days to settle the issue, Mr Siddiq said and added that Mr Khattak ensured us of stern action against all those who would be found involved in raising the rates of LPG.

He maintained that if their demands of lowering the rates were not met, they would block all important interactions of city after a couple of days.

