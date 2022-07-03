Rickshaw Drivers Union for setting up separate utility store for them

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan chapter of the Aman Rickshaw Drivers Union, Punjab on Sunday appealed the government to establish separate utility store for rickshaw drivers in the city.

Central President of the union Muhammad Saeed in a statement, urged the incumbent government to set up a utility store dedicated to the rickshaw drivers.

Rickshaw drivers were the most-affected segment of society from the rising wave of inflation, he said, adding that they were unable to purchase expensive flour, ghee, sugar and other commodities.

He also called for reduction in prices of LPG as it would surely facilitate the rickshaw drivers. He added that the passengers resist in paying due fares and it was creating huge problem for rickshaw drivers.