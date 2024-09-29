Rickshaw Driving Licences Drive Starts In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A special drive to issue driving licences to rickshaw drivers was launched in Sargodha on Sunday.
Under the patronage of Secretary DRTA Malik Muhammad Tahir, rickshaw drivers would be invited to in the Police Lines every Sunday for licence issuance. Eighteen rickshaw drivers came to get their licence on the first day of the drive.
