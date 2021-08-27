UrduPoint.com

Rickshaw Girl Harassment Case: Two Accused Sent To Jail For Identification Parade

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

A local court on Friday sent two accused, involved in rickshaw girl harassment case, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday sent two accused, involved in rickshaw girl harassment case, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The CIA police produced both the accused before a judicial magistrate at district courts here.

The investigation officer submitted before the court that the accused were arrested in connection with the rickshaw girl harassment case. He submitted that it was necessary to hold an identification parade of the accused to proceed further in the matter.

He pleaded with the court to send them to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Lorry Adda police had registered a case against the accused over sexually harassing a girl riding a rickshaw during the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The issue of harassment of the girl by youngsters was highlighted when video clips of the incident surfaced.

