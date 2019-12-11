Rickshaw-motorcycle Collision Near Mianwali Claims One Life
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :At least one motorcyclist was killed on the spot and three sustained wounds after a rickshaw-motorcycle collision in Mianwali on Wednesday afternoon.
As per details, the accident occurred on Bannu road near Musakhel a village of Mianwali district in the Punjab where a rickshaw collided with motorcycle.
Rescue police informed, the bodies and injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital, private news channel reported.