Rickshaw Plunges Into Canal, 2 Children Drown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Two children drowned as auto rickshaw plunged into Skindari canal at point of Qasim Bella late night of Tueday.
According to rescue source, victim named Zain son of Tanveer aged 5 years and Noor daughter of Khalid aged 10 years went missing and were presumed to be drowned.
Rescuers team reached on the spot and started searching of the bodies.