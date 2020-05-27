Rickshaw plunges into canal, 2 children drown

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Two children drowned as auto rickshaw plunged into Skindari canal at point of Qasim Bella late night of Tueday.

According to rescue source, victim named Zain son of Tanveer aged 5 years and Noor daughter of Khalid aged 10 years went missing and were presumed to be drowned.

Rescuers team reached on the spot and started searching of the bodies.