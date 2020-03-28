UrduPoint.com
Rickshaw Union Extends Supports To Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Rickshaw Driver Union and Rickshaw Workers Driver Union, Peshawar have extended support to the ongoing lockdown to prevent the outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19) and assured closure of their stands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Rickshaw Driver Union and Rickshaw Workers Driver Union, Peshawar have extended support to the ongoing lockdown to prevent the outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19) and assured closure of their stands.

In this connection, on the directives of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ali Gandapore, the officers of the City Traffic Police visited all rickshaw stands in the city and met the owners of rickshaws including president Rickshaw Driver Union, Yar Mohammad, president, Rickshaw Workers Union, Amanullah and other office bearers.

During meetings, the officials of traffic police informed the office bearers of the rickshaw unions about the spread of coronavirus and requested them for extending support to the preventive measures of the government.

They were told that like other parts of the country all segment of society in Peshawar have also closed their businesses and the movement of public transport is banned in the city and requested them to extend to efforts in this regard.

In response to the endeavour of police officials, the rickshaw owners and workers union assured full cooperation and said that they will make efforts that no rickshaw driver bring his vehicle out on road and communication of the decision to drivers through various means. They also assured the closure of rickshaw stands.

