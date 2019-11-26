Rickshaw union protests against price-hike

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) staged a protest demonstration against price-hike.

A large number of rickshaw drivers participated in the demonstration held outside Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The protestors were carrying banner and placards inscribed with different slogans against price-hike, hoarding and adulteration.

Speaking on the occasion, union leader Majeed Ghuari said that on Tuesday they boycotted purchase of tomatoes. He alleged that price-hike was the result of a conspiracy involving an understating between officials of local price committee and commission agents.

Traffic remained disturbed on Press Club chowk and link roads during the protest.