UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rickshaw Union Protests Against Price-hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

Rickshaw union protests against price-hike

The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) staged a protest demonstration against price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) staged a protest demonstration against price-hike.

A large number of rickshaw drivers participated in the demonstration held outside Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The protestors were carrying banner and placards inscribed with different slogans against price-hike, hoarding and adulteration.

Speaking on the occasion, union leader Majeed Ghuari said that on Tuesday they boycotted purchase of tomatoes. He alleged that price-hike was the result of a conspiracy involving an understating between officials of local price committee and commission agents.

Traffic remained disturbed on Press Club chowk and link roads during the protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Protest Price Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

25 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

34 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.