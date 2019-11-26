Rickshaw Union Protests Against Price-hike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:44 PM
The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan (ARUP) staged a protest demonstration against price-hike
A large number of rickshaw drivers participated in the demonstration held outside Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.
The protestors were carrying banner and placards inscribed with different slogans against price-hike, hoarding and adulteration.
Speaking on the occasion, union leader Majeed Ghuari said that on Tuesday they boycotted purchase of tomatoes. He alleged that price-hike was the result of a conspiracy involving an understating between officials of local price committee and commission agents.
Traffic remained disturbed on Press Club chowk and link roads during the protest.